Leaps and jumps that lead to a gold

CHENNAI: Gold medals don’t come easy in any sport. For equestrian Kavya Gopal, it took eight years to win one. What started as a fun ride at the age of 12, soon became something serious once she understood the uniqueness of the sport. While the bonding between the horse and the rider is crucial, riding different horses every day at the Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) over the years helped her to be aware of each one’s temperament and build a partnership.

After four years of preparation, Kavya started participating in the JNEC three years ago. The first two attempts did not yield any rewards, but the young rider from Chennai never gave up. She worked hard with her coach Isabelle Futnani — the Austrian coach who trains young riders at the CEC — and her horse, Supreme Quest. She came back stronger the next year, winning her first national medal, a Team Silver in the Young Rider dressage category at JNEC 2020. This year, Kavya was partnered with a new horse in Sechs Richtige. “Our partnership clicked in no time with the complete guidance and training of Isabelle. In fact with time it became a team bonding ‘Sechs Richtige-Isabelle-Kavya’,” says Kavya. The trio trained for six months in Chennai in the lead up to JNEC 2021 that was scheduled to happen in Mumbai.

When the event began, Kavya seized the opportunity with both hands, recording a super score of 73.3475 in the individual category, winning her first-ever national gold medal. She went on to win the Team Gold in the Young Rider dressage category as well. Kavya was in tears as she walked out of the arena. Calling Kavya’s performance a “record score”, Kapil Modi, the chairman of International Dressage Development League, said, “74% super best score in history of young rider dressage in India.”

Crediting her coach Isabelle for handholding and grooming her into a better rider, Kavya said, “Our partnership, ‘Sechs Richtige & I’, in the competition was so very graceful which gave me a moment to cherish for a lifetime.” “There has been so much of learning that I have gained from my past failures,” Kavya said, before adding, “with the guidance of my coach, which has shaped me to be a mentally stronger person, building up my confidence. I can never thank Isabelle enough for the kind of emotional support and positive encouragement.”

After years of hard work, Kavya has had her taste of gold. While it has taken eight years, one can say with some certainty that this is just the beginning and there are many more to come.