Painting a new promise for the new year

Jitha Karthikeyan

CHENNAI: We stand at the threshold of a brand new year, masked and vaccinated (at least most of us), gazing ahead at the distant horizon, with visions of a brighter tomorrow. Shaded by over-sized sunglasses, squinting under the sun in some exotic beach resort, the realisation of a pre-Covid planned holiday to welcome the coming year, we try not to think of the news floating in from afar, of another wave with another name straight out of an Atomic Physics textbook.

As we look back at the year that passed, let us remember all those moments of pure happiness that made us laugh, the people that moved and touched us, circumstances that changed us for the better… Let us recollect all these and more, so we may be spared from confronting the loss that accompanied us all, like a shadow through all these months.

Yet, we survived it all. An extraordinary feat indeed, considering the fact that, in our country, COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing are the original inheritors of the ‘Mission Impossible’ title.

This year was a crucial period for the art world too. Though the year opened with the illusion that the virus had been almost conquered, it only took a few months into 2021 for that bubble to burst and send us all scurrying back to the confines of our home, all over again. The second wave was devastating, leaving us gasping for breath, bottled in cylinders. Art galleries that had just opened their doors after a hibernation, were forced to down their shutters again. Artists had to once more seek refuge in digital spaces, with online exhibitions and endless webinars.

Human resilience, as we all know, is unparalleled in the face of a crisis. At the end of an avalanche of video forwards made by anyone who had an opinion on the pros and cons of vaccines and owned a smartphone (who doesn’t, anyway?), we queued up for our first and second doses and thus, armed with our vaccination certificates, we embarked on our battle to normalise life again.

The resolve to return to physical art shows was clearly evident when mega art exhibitions like Lokame Tharavadu, at Alappuzha in Kerala, reopened, once the second wave slowly abated and managed to draw in visitors from all over the country. Across the shores, contemporary art fairs like Artissima in Turin, Italy, which hosted the 2020 edition on a digital platform, went back to a physical collective display in November 2021. Art galleries too reopened, providing a platform and supporting artists, with several physical shows. These shows also turned into a meeting point for the art community, hitherto isolated, to exchange ideas and cherish the warmth of physical interactions.

Physically experiencing art is vital. Though the pandemic briefly snatched this away from us, our spirits never surrendered to hopelessness. As we usher in 2022, here’s to a new season of art and joy!