Stalin kickstarts enrolment drive for DMK in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday kickstarted the membership drive for the DMK in Chennai, and he enrolled new members during a door-to-door canvas.

Following the decision during an intra-party meeting to carry out an intensive new membership enrolment drive, the functionaries are carrying out the drives across the State. As part of this, the CM kickstarted the drive at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus stand area in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Later, Stalin visited house of KG Ravichandran, a departed party cadre in the area, and paid floral tributes and consoled the family members.

