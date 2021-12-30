TN coming out with packages to support startup ecosystem: Mano Thangaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is coming out with packages to support the start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, said Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj. Speaking during the first edition of Start-up Stars Awards, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the minister said start-ups have been demanding office spaces at Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) and strategy is being prepared to support the start-up system.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen on using digitisation for the welfare of the common man,” the minister said. Talking about BharatNet Project, he said the project has four packages. “Of these, two have been rolled out and the rest face legal issues, which will be resolved in a few days.”

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted that the State is lagging behind when it comes to implementing innovative ecosystem for start-ups. He said the State has good human capital, manufacturing ecosystem and good market but yet the youth is preferring Bengaluru. “We have to work out strategies to fill up the gaps to create a favourable ecosystem,” he said.

Shankar, co-founder of CAMS and former president of TiE Chennai stressed on the need for start-up mentors. C Velan, head Chennai City Operations, CapitaLand highlighted how the pandemic helped start-ups in developing touchless solutions.

Vignesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President - Marketing, The New Indian Express highlighted how emerging technologies are reshaping the lives. The main aim of the first edition is to help nurture the start-up ecosystem in the state. The theme was sustenance, excellence, scaling and impact. Dr Rajaram Venkataraman, convenor FICCI Technology panel, said nominations were received from 10 categories. Of these, 16 were shortlisted. The minister later gave away the awards.

