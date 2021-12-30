STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN coming out with packages to support startup ecosystem: Mano Thangaraj

The State government is coming out with packages to support the start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, said Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj giving away awards at Start-Up Stars Awards in Chennai on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is coming out with packages to support the start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, said Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj. Speaking during the first edition of Start-up Stars Awards, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the minister said start-ups have been demanding office spaces at Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) and strategy is being prepared to support the start-up system.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen on using digitisation for the welfare of the common man,” the minister said. Talking about BharatNet Project, he said the project has four packages. “Of these, two have been rolled out and the rest face legal issues, which will be resolved in a few days.”

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted that the State is lagging behind when it comes to implementing innovative ecosystem for start-ups. He said the State has good human capital, manufacturing ecosystem and good market but yet the youth is preferring Bengaluru. “We have to work out strategies to fill up the gaps to create a favourable ecosystem,” he said.

Shankar, co-founder of CAMS and former president of TiE Chennai stressed on the need for start-up mentors. C Velan, head Chennai City Operations, CapitaLand highlighted how the pandemic helped start-ups in developing touchless solutions.

Vignesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President - Marketing, The New Indian Express highlighted how emerging technologies are reshaping the  lives. The main aim of the first edition is to help nurture the start-up ecosystem in the state. The theme was sustenance, excellence, scaling and impact. Dr Rajaram Venkataraman, convenor FICCI Technology panel, said nominations were received from 10 categories. Of these, 16 were shortlisted. The minister later gave away the awards.

TN lags behind in providing ‘ecosystem’ for start-ups
IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the State is lagging behind when it comes to implementing innovative ecosystem for start-ups. He, however, said the State has good human capital, and market

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Mano Thangaraj startup
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp