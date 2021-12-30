STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN empowered to confirm genome test results now

Union Health Ministry approval gives respite to State from depending on other State labs

Published: 30th December 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday included the Whole Genome Sequencing Laboratory at the State Public Health Laboratory in DMS campus in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG). This means the State can now declare genome sequencing results of various SARS-CoV-2 virus variants without waiting for other designated labs to confirm it.

Despite the State having its own genome sequencing lab that was established at a cost of `4 crore, and inaugurated on September 14, it was sending samples to labs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune — that are part of INSACOG — for confirming the  sequencing of the Omicron variant.

The State Public Health Laboratory was testing the samples and sending them to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for declaring the reports. The State Health Department had written a letter to the Union Health Ministry recently to expedite the approval process. Health Minister Ma Subramanian recently complained the results were getting delayed so much as they were sent to other labs, and were declared almost on the day when the infected were getting discharged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
genome test Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp