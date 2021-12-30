Woman ‘spiritual guru’ alleges threat to life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old self-proclaimed woman spiritual guru submitted a petition at the City Police Commissionerate on Wednesday claiming threat to her life and her followers. The woman Annapoorani Arasu from Tirumullaivoyal said in her petition that the media propagated falsehood about her spiritual sessions and her husband’s death, following which she has been getting threatening phone calls.

Addressing the media at the commissionerate after submitting her petition, she proclaimed that she was not a godwoman as being addressed by the media and added that her followers knew what she was capable of. “I am here to provide spiritual training to my followers,” said Annapoorni.

While Annapoorni conducted a spiritual session in Chengalpattu on December 12, video clips from the session went viral, after which a video of her participating in a TV reality show before she became a spiritual guru was circulated. It may be noted that Chengalpattu police cancelled her follow-up programme scheduled on December 24 in their jurisdiction.