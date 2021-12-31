Revision test in Jan: Stakeholders fret over incomplete syllabus, Covid spike

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid rising Covid cases and Omicron scare, the School Education Department is gearing up to conduct the first revision examination for students of class 10 and 12 in January. This has evoked concern among parents and students as majority of schools are yet to complete the syllabus.

As Covid-19 cases are soaring and with Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association appealing to the State government for closure of schools, parents and students are worried that schools might be shut again, which would badly affect the completion of syllabus. Also, the resurgence in cases has instilled fear among parents.

“There is again rise in Covid cases. Frequently, we are coming across news of schools and colleges becoming Covid clusters. I am really scared to send my child to school. I don’t know how schools are going to finish the syllabus and prepare students for the revision test in January,” said K Prabha, mother of a class 12 student.

Students too are anxious as they will be writing a physical examination in January after almost two years. “I know in January the revision test is scheduled just to make us practice for the board examination, but it will hardly serve any purpose if I am not able to write anything in the paper. I am not very confident about whatever was taught online and physical classes were not held regularly due to rains and festival holidays,” said Soumya Giridhar, a class 10 student.

Even experts feel part of the syllabus should be covered in the first revision test in January while the rest should be covered in the second test to be held in March. “Students and teachers will be under tremendous pressure if the syllabus needs to be completed within January,” said education activist Prince Gajendra Babu.

Though schools started functioning in September, till now they have had only 60 working days, due to rains and holidays, and syllabus could not be covered in time. However, teachers have claimed there is nothing to worry as Board exams are scheduled in May. “Revision examinations are only for assessment so that we can help students in improving their performance in Board exams. There is no need to get scared at all,” said Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran.

