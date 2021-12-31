Student stabbed during fight with ‘rival group’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student was stabbed during a clash with students of another college in Red Hills on Wednesday. This comes a day after a student killed himself over inter-college rivalry and ‘route thala’ culture.

The victim was identified as A Nirmal Kumar from Kannabiran Street in Madhavaram, a first-year UG student of Sir Theagaraya College, a government-aided institution in Tiruvottriyur. Police said the students from Theagaraya College and the Ambedkar Law College in Vyasarpadi often got into fights, due to ‘route thala’ issues.

“On Wednesday, when Nirmal and his friends were waiting at Kanagachathram bus stand in Madhavaram, a group of students from Ambedkar Law College attacked them. The two groups got into a fight and a student from the law college stabbed Nirmal with a knife and left him bleeding,” said an investigation officer. Nirmal was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital and based on information, Madhavaram police registered a case. Police arrested S Vimalraj, D Pushparaj and A Rajesh from Theagaraya College and T Mohan, S Dhavasi and M Deena from Ambedkar Law College. They were booked on charges of assault and attempt to murder.

Police did not divulge the condition of the injured student. They have also launched a hunt for others involved in the clash. On Tuesday, a Presidency College student killed himself after leaving a voice note stating he did not want a life given as alms by students of Pachaiyappa’s College.