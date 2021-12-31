STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Student stabbed during fight with ‘rival group’

Police said the students from Theagaraya College and the Ambedkar Law College in Vyasarpadi often got into fights, due to ‘route thala’ issues. 

Published: 31st December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student was stabbed during a clash with students of another college in Red Hills on Wednesday. This comes a day after a student killed himself over inter-college rivalry and ‘route thala’ culture.

The victim was identified as A Nirmal Kumar from Kannabiran Street in Madhavaram, a first-year UG student of Sir Theagaraya College, a government-aided institution in Tiruvottriyur.  Police said the students from Theagaraya College and the Ambedkar Law College in Vyasarpadi often got into fights, due to ‘route thala’ issues. 

“On Wednesday, when Nirmal and his friends were waiting at Kanagachathram bus stand in Madhavaram, a group of students from Ambedkar Law College attacked them. The two groups got into a fight and a student from the law college stabbed Nirmal with a knife and left him bleeding,” said an investigation officer. Nirmal was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital and based on information, Madhavaram police registered a case. Police arrested S Vimalraj, D Pushparaj and A Rajesh from Theagaraya College and T Mohan, S Dhavasi and M Deena from Ambedkar Law College. They were booked on charges of assault and attempt to murder. 

Police did not divulge the condition of the injured student. They have also launched a hunt for others involved in the clash. On Tuesday, a Presidency College student killed himself after leaving a voice note stating he did not want a life given as alms by students of Pachaiyappa’s College.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp