Waterlogging issue in Chennai will be resolved by Friday evening: MK Stalin

Heavy rain caused water logging in Chennai which affected traffic movement at Jemini bridge and Valluvar Kottam, Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) and Usman road of the city.

Published: 31st December 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin visits a water-logged area in Chennai on Thursday night. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the waterlogging situation on Friday and assured the people that the problem would be resolved by today evening.

Stalin, who visited waterlogged areas in Chennai's Tenampet along with the municipality officials on Friday, said, "Yesterday midnight once I reached Chennai from Trichy, I started reviewing the rain situation in the control room of Ripon Building where Chennai corporation officials monitored the situation. The waterlogging issues in Chennai will be resolved by today evening."

"The weather department was unable to predict the heavy rains yesterday. We will take up the issue of upgrading weather forecast systems with the Central Government", the CM added.

Torrential rainfall battered Tamil Nadu last night leaving Chennai flooded on Friday.

ALSO READ | False ceiling in Chennai's VR Mall collapses following rain, video goes viral

"As many as 27 cases of tree falling have been reported in Chennai. More than 145 pumps are operating to clear the waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the city", said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said earlier.

Heavy rain caused water logging in Chennai which affected traffic movement at Jemini bridge and Valluvar Kottam, Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) and Usman road of the city.

Antony, a local said, "Yesterday it rained heavily for six hours in our area (T. Nagar). I couldn't go to my office today as a result of the flooded roads. The Met department has also predicted rain for the next two days. We appeal to the government to come out with a permanent solution so that that there is no water stagnation in our area."

People found themselves in knee-deep water in T Nagar on Friday morning. Some inundated roads were also closed as their clearing was underway. People were also seen placing sandbags outside to stop rainwater from entering their houses. 

