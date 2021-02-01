STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A vintage escape on wheels with Chromes, Curves and Classics

But on Sunday, the lone boat found itself accompanied by a fleet of vintage wheels. And there’s a bigger story there. “Ranjit Pratap had the idea that we do a car show.

Published: 01st February 2021

Prized automobiles from the 50s and 60s were on display

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lobby of the Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, Mamallapuram, hosts a beautifully carved lifesize wooden boat. Perhaps, it’s to remind you of the seafaring heritage of the Pallava land that now houses the hotel or just serve as a beautiful piece of decor befitting a beach resort. Whatever the reason, the boat is part of the landscape.

But on Sunday, the lone boat found itself accompanied by a fleet of vintage wheels. And there’s a bigger story there. “Ranjit Pratap had the idea that we do a car show. Once we started discussing, it was one hour of high voltage fun; ideas were just exploding. We didn’t want to do a show where people just line up by the cars, take pictures, eat some food and walk off.

We wanted to do a complete thematic experience. So what better place to do it then Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, which is steeped in history. That’s why we thought the cars should not be on the road, it should be in the lobby,” narrates Sasikumar U, vice president of the resort. And so it was — Chromes, Curves and Classics. From the memorable yellow Mustang to the classic solid black Chrysler, the Alfa Romeo and Triumph convertible in red, and representatives from the families of Fiat, Morris Garage, Jaguar and Volkswagen — prized automobiles from the 50s and 60s were on coveted display.

What the lobby couldn’t hold spilled out into the lawn behind it, one that was set up for a perfect summer barbeque. Ranjit Pratap, president of the Historical Cars Association of India (a newly-founded federation to bring together like-minded automobile clubs in the South), had nine cars from his collection out there for the perusal of fellow enthusiasts. “Sasi asked if I have cars that can be linked with Hollywood movies. I said yes. He was very fascinated with Breakfast at Tiffany’s and asked if I had that car. I did but it was under restoration and would take at least one month’s time to be ready.

Two-three times when we met, I saw his passion for it and it kicked up mine. So we — people at my garage — worked night and day and got the Chrysler ready,” he recounts, adding that the past few months’ work was only the last leg of the four-year restoration journey. That was how, a small gathering of select guests got to enjoy automobiles of yore as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and The Rolling Stones kept them company. While the fully functional cars got plenty of attention, the vast array of collectible miniatures was not overlooked.

Rajesh Ambal, a collector of the classics, had received his first miniature when he was just three years old — a gift from globe-trotting parents. And now, it’s a full-fledged passion, he declares. While Sunday’s event was a small, intimate gathering, the federation is just getting started, says Ranjit. A few more shows down the line and they’d be as good as California famed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, he vouches.

