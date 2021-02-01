Attempt to smuggle gutka foiled, five arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Adyar police arrested a gang and foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 tonnes of gutka products. Acting on a tip-off, a special team was deployed at Muttukadu check post near Kanathur. Despite being instructed to stop, a truck did not stop and after a chase, police managed to intercept the vehicle, which had large consignments of the contraband, police sources said.

After arresting the driver, Puttu Raja (27) of Thoothukudi, police continued the drive after the Raja gave away information about others. Police later intercepted four other vehicles and arrested their drivers Muthukumar (25) and Selvaraj (47) of Thoothukudi, Amjith (42) of Pallavaam and Rajaguruthi (24) of Perungalathur. A search is on for the main accused. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody.