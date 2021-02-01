STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown over, but MTC bus services struggle for patronage before COVID

According to official records, the patronage of MTC buses currently is nearly 17 lakh, which is half of the average patronage recorded before March.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Government staff boarding a MTC bus in Chennai.| DEBADATTA MALLICK

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been five months since the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation bus services resumed post-lockdown, but the corporation is still struggling to match the average patronage it received before Covid. This has been attributed to more people opting to work from home or choosing to use their own vehicles.

According to official records, the patronage of MTC buses currently is nearly 17 lakh, which is half of the average patronage recorded before March. “The wait for buses has become longer as the fleet has been cut down. While we got a bus every 15 minutes earlier, now we have to wait at least 40 minutes.

It is easier to take the metro or cab,” said K Padma, a resident of Velachery. Figures show that the number of buses on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) have been cut from 450 to 250 per day. Similarly, services have been cut down in the Mount-Poonamalle belt.

According to official data, MTC receives 83 per cent of its revenue from tickets. MTC officials said ticket sales have dipped for both for normal and small buses. The corporation is currently operating only half of its total fleet of 200 small buses.

“Hygiene and condition of buses are other reasons to avoid MTC. Only for the first fortnight after services resumed, social distancing was followed. After that, there was neither mask-wearing or use of sanitisers,” said P Ramesh, a resident of T Nagar. Moreover, with local trains resuming operations, demand for MTC buses along GST Road, Avadi High Road and Marina Beach has dropped.

