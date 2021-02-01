Medical Students demand G.O. for fee reduction in RMMC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association staged a protest in Chennai demanding that the Health Department pass a Government Order reducing the fees for Rajah Muthiah Medical College (RMMC) in Chidambaram.

The government had passed an order on Wednesday taking over the college. Though Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan have orally assured that the students’ demands would be considered and the fees would be reduced, the students demanded that the Health Department pass a G.O. in this regard. On Sunday, over 100 students staged a protest at Chepauk for the same. They also said they would continue protest till Health Department passes the order.