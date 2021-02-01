Poor patch work on roads by ISPs in Valasaravakkam?

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuting on roads in Chettiyar Agaram and Thundalam among other places along Valasaravakkam, which come under zone 11 of the Chennai Corporation, has become harrowing for the motorists as some Internet service providers (ISPs) have not repaired the road after cable laying works for broadband networks.

The works in the above-mentioned areas were completed three years ago. “The ISPs have not done proper patch work and the iron lid that they have placed, on the dug up part sticks up above the road. If the motorists are not careful they risk serious injuries,” said V Pughalvendhan, a commuter. He has raised this issue continuously with the civic body for the past three years through complaints and petitions.

The residents said that some stretches like the Appadurai Road, Eri Kazhai Road, Alpha College Road too haven’t been relaid even after the storm water drain projects were completed long back. “The assistant engineer of Valasaravakkam Zone personally told me he will ensure the road dug up by ISPs will be repaired but it has not been so,” added Pughal.

When contacted, officials with Chennai Corporation said that adequate funds were not allotted. “We have proposals ready to relay many roads in zone 11 and once funds are allotted, it will be done,” said an official.