STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Poor patch work on roads by ISPs in Valasaravakkam?

He has raised this issue continuously with the civic body for the past three years through complaints and petitions.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

A poorly patched up road in Valasaravakkam

A poorly patched up road in Valasaravakkam | Express

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuting on roads in Chettiyar Agaram and Thundalam among other places along Valasaravakkam, which come under zone 11 of the Chennai Corporation, has become harrowing for the motorists as some Internet service providers (ISPs) have not repaired the road after cable laying works for broadband networks.

The works in the above-mentioned areas were completed three years ago. “The ISPs have not done proper patch work and the iron lid that they have placed, on the dug up part sticks up above the road. If the motorists are not careful they risk serious injuries,” said V Pughalvendhan, a commuter. He has raised this issue continuously with the civic body for the past three years through complaints and petitions.

The residents said that some stretches like the Appadurai Road, Eri Kazhai Road, Alpha College Road too haven’t been relaid even after the storm water drain projects were completed long back. “The assistant engineer of Valasaravakkam Zone personally told me he will ensure the road dug up by ISPs will be repaired but it has not been so,” added Pughal.

When contacted, officials with Chennai Corporation said that adequate funds were not allotted. “We have proposals ready to relay many roads in zone 11 and once funds are allotted, it will be done,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chettiyar Agaram Thundalam Valasaravakkam ISP
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp