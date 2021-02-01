STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu schools comfortable with reopening for classes 9,11

Published: 01st February 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Attendance in schools and colleges is going up as Covid fears recede and students and parents get used to classes with distancing and temperature checks. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stakeholders have welcomed the government’s decision to reopen schools for students in classes 9 and 11. Amid the uncertainty over class 11 public exams, students too are relieved to go back to school. The government permitted reopening schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 19 and had also issued orders for collecting information for a nominal roll for public exams for classes 10-12.

While no decision has been officially announced on canceling the public exams, particularly for class 11 students, stakeholders are relieved that students are permitted to attend school physically.

“Particularly, government school students have had very limited chances to interact with teachers. They will get a chance to clear their doubts and we will be able to assess what they have learned during the lockdown,” said PK Ilamaran, leader of Ta mil Nadu Teachers Association. KR Nandhakumar, leader of the Tamil Nadu Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, said that private schools have long requested the government to reopen and said that this was a good move to prevent the quality of education from slipping.

“However, the government should hold the public exams after the elections,” he said. He added that the government should also distribute vitamin and zinc supplements to teachers who also put themselves at risk. Nandhakumar said that implementing physical distancing norms will not be hard as students can be spread out and be accommodated in primary and middle school classes as well.

