Two die in bike accident near Vadapalani in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons died after their bike hit a median on Arcot Road near Vadapalani on Saturday night, police said. The deceased persons are Parthiban (22) and his friend Balaji (22), both residents of West Mambalam, according to Pondy Bazaar traffic police.

Around 11.30 pm, the duo was returning from the birthday party of one of their friends, when the bike crashed into the median due to over-speeding. The duo was thrown off their bike and died on the spot due to injuries to the head, police said, adding that they were not wearing helmets.