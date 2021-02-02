A year after FIR, victim’s kin nab culprit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after registering an FIR, a 24-year-old man have been arrested for impregnating a law student and forcing her to abort, on the promise of marriage. It is the victim’s family who secured the suspect and handed him over to the police.

“The accused befriended the victim in 2018 claiming to be the son of a judge and developed a relationship. When she became pregnant, his mother and sister convinced her that they would marry them off if she aborted the child,” said a police officer. However, after the abortion, the family cheated the woman and also extracted 40 sovereigns of jewellery.