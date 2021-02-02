Rs 350 crore GST fraud: one arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The GST and Central Excise Department, Chennai North, arrested a tax evader for committing GST fraud by way of issuing fake invoices with taxable value of more than Rs 350 crore. The arrested man was identified as a 27-year-old from Kodungaiyur.

According to the official press note, the man, along with seven others, fraudulently obtained GST registration for about 90 business entities using identity-related documents of other individuals. The purpose of floating these fictitious companies was to commit GST credit frauds. Fraud worth Rs 64 crore on invoice value of Rs 350 crore was committed.The department is on the look out for the seven accomplices. He was remanded in judicial custody.