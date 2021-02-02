STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rs 63k crore alloted for Chennai Metro Phase-2

This announcement by Centre has come as Phase-2 Metro rail construction works are underway.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the 118.9-km Phase 2 Metro stretch in Chennai, the Centre has announced funding of Rs 63,246 crore for the project. This announcement by Centre has come as Phase-2 Metro rail construction works are underway. The stretch will have both elevated and underground lines along Madhavaram-SIPCOT (Siruseri), Lighthouse-Poonamallee and Madhavaram-Sholinganallur. Officials said that once completed in 2026, this will be the longest metro rail stretch in the country, carrying close to 25 lakh passengers a day.

CMRL officials said that Larsen and Toubro is likely to take work orders for the 21-km stretch between Madhavaram and Tharamani. L&T has already received contracts to build stations for the 8-km stretch between Powerhouse and Porur. Officials said 23 tunnel boring machines are likely to be used for the project. It is also funded by various foreign banks such as JICA, ADB, AIIB and NDB. The 45.8 km-long Corridor 3 is from Madhavaram to SIPCOT and will have 50 Metro stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp