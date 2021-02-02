Rs 63k crore alloted for Chennai Metro Phase-2

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the 118.9-km Phase 2 Metro stretch in Chennai, the Centre has announced funding of Rs 63,246 crore for the project. This announcement by Centre has come as Phase-2 Metro rail construction works are underway. The stretch will have both elevated and underground lines along Madhavaram-SIPCOT (Siruseri), Lighthouse-Poonamallee and Madhavaram-Sholinganallur. Officials said that once completed in 2026, this will be the longest metro rail stretch in the country, carrying close to 25 lakh passengers a day.

CMRL officials said that Larsen and Toubro is likely to take work orders for the 21-km stretch between Madhavaram and Tharamani. L&T has already received contracts to build stations for the 8-km stretch between Powerhouse and Porur. Officials said 23 tunnel boring machines are likely to be used for the project. It is also funded by various foreign banks such as JICA, ADB, AIIB and NDB. The 45.8 km-long Corridor 3 is from Madhavaram to SIPCOT and will have 50 Metro stations.