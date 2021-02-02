Teacher sexually harassed girl students?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lawyer and an MNM functionary have levelled series of allegations against a private school claiming that girls staying in the hostel in Shenoy Nagar have been sexually harassed. M Sridhar, secretary of MNM’s legal wing and also an alumna of the same private school, on Monday submitted a petition at City police Commissionerate seeking action against a PE teacher for misbehaving with girl students and school’s chancellor, for burying the issues. In his complaint, Sridhar alleged that a school staff had shared proof of the abuse the girls underwent and the same was submitted before the Commissioner.