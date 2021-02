By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rooftops of the house of Sudarson Sah and Vithya of Ayya Mudali Street in Chintadripet continue to be feeding grounds for hundreds of parakeets in the city.

If you’ve been past the house or even seen pictures of the birds flocking there, you wouldn’t be surprised that they go through 40 kilograms of rice and five kilograms of groundnuts every day.

The decade-long practice has held good even through the pandemic, finds TNIE lensman Debadatta Mallick.