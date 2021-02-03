Ahead of North Chennai line inauguration, Metro sees four-fold increase in patronage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The patronage of the Metro Rail has increased ahead of the inauguration of the phase 1 extension in North Chennai. In January, 13.43 lakh passengers used the services, compared to 12.30 lakh in December last year.

The nine-km phase-1 extension — from Old Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar — is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-February. Due to the impact of the pandemic, officials were earlier hesitant to comment on the patronage expected in the North Chennai section.

But in what might be a boon to the Metro, data from the CMRL show that the patronage has quadrupled since the lockdown was relaxed in September last year. About 3.60 lakh passengers used the Metro in September, and 44.96 lakh passengers have used the service since the lockdown was relaxed.

Construction of the phase-1 extension stretch is in its final stages, and it is likely to be inspected by the Railway Safety Commissioner next week. The phase-1 extension would enable easier travel to locations such as Beach Station, Parrys, Koyambedu and the airport.