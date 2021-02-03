STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Can’t fetch water as motors missing: Perumbakkam Housing Board residents

The residents said that only common motors are installed for every three blocks, and they do not have individual motors to pump out water.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Perumbakkam Housing Board tenements complained that there is a delay in getting water to their homes, due to lack of motors to pump out potable water from underground sumps into the overhead tanks in their buildings.

Currently, 18,000 families, who were relocated from different parts of Chennai, reside here. The eight-storey blocks have a capacity to accommodate 192 families, while the newly-built ones have a capacity to house 96 families. The sump capacity for each block is 50,000 litres.

The residents said that only common motors are installed for every three blocks, and they do not have individual motors to pump out water. Sudharshan, a resident of M block, said there is only a common motor for M, N and O blocks which has caused delay in getting adequate water to each house, and common motors have a less horsepower to pump out water, which results in delay and uneven distribution of water, he said.

Last year, the residents made several attempts to inform the Slum Board authorities about this issue, but so far no action has been taken.  Residents also alleged that they do not receive sufficient water from the sumps since others pump out more water using the common motors.

K Nallathambi, head of the Public Welfare Association of the tenements, said that there were motors installed for every block, but they were stolen by miscreants. “When the buildings were constructed, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) had placed individual motors for each block. But, either the people living there or the contractors themselves could have stolen it.” 

On behalf of the association, Nallathambi had made several representations to the erstwhile Managing Directors  (MDs) of the Slum Board. Officials from Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board said, every block is supposed to have an individual motor and “we will ensure all the blocks have individual motors after the inspection.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam water scarcity Perumbakkam Housing Board
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp