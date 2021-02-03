Gold worth Rs 30 lakh seized from two at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled a bid by an air passenger to smuggle gold through his undergarments at Chennai Airport.

Nassarul Huq (23) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold. On personal search, four bundles of gold paste weighing 523 grams were recovered from his underwear. On extraction, 430 grams of gold valued at Rs 21.74 lakh was recovered.

In another case, Sivasankar Reddy (34) of Kadappa, who arrived from Singapore, was intercepted at the exit. On opening his screwing machine, one gold piece weighing 158 grams valued at `8 lakh was found.

The valuables were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.