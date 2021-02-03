Nominations invited for ACJ awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) has invited nominations for the ACJ Awards in the categories of Investigative Journalism and Social Impact this year.

The judging criteria for the Investigative Journalism awards will include the nature of the investigation, its impact and the extent of public interest involved. The award will comprise a trophy, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Social Impact Journalism involves identifying latent social problems and reporting them in a way that points to possible solutions to the issues.

The award for the category will comprise a trophy, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Both awards will be presented on June 7. Nominations can be sent online till March 1.