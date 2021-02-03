Rela Hosp excels in liver transplants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital achieved 99.2 per cent success rate from liver transplant surgeries performed since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to a press release, the hospital performs paediatric and adult liver transplants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 120 liver transplants were performed at the hospital with a success rate of 99.2 per cent. “Globally, the survival rate for liver transplantation averages around 90 per cent, however our survival rate is much higher compared to global standard,” the release quoted Dr Mohamed Rela, chairman, Rela Hospital, as saying.