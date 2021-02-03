STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN minister Kamaraj to be discharged from hospital after responding well to COVID-19 treatment

"It is a medical miracle, it is the rebirth of Kamaraj. I am proud that Tamil Nadu has the best team of doctors in the country," said Health Minister Vijayabaskar

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj (File photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj who was admitted to the MGM Healthcare Hospital with COVID-19 complications and put on ventilator support is likely to be discharged anytime, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Speaking to the press at the hospital on Wednesday, Vijayabaskar said Kamaraj who developed cytokine storm, bacterial infection and complete lung damage responded well to the treatment.

Kamaraj's son K Iniyan said they shifted his father to the MGM hospital on the advice of the health minister to put him on ECMO, but his father didn't require ECMO support.

"I also thank the team of doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital who intubated my father at the right time and put him on antibiotics. We shifted him to the Government Hospital (GH) on the advice of the health minister after his condition deteriorated at home, but his health condition further deteriorated at the GH and he had to be shifted to MGM Healthcare Hospital for ECMO support," said Iniyan.

Iniyan said, his father tested positive for COVID-19 on January 1, but clinically he was asymptomatic. "We admitted him to a private hospital and he was discharged after seven days. But after the third day of his discharge, he developed fever, so we shifted him to the GH where his condition worsened and he had to be intubated," Iniyan added.

The Health Minister also thanked the team of doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital and RGGGH. "It is a medical miracle, it is the rebirth of Kamaraj. I am proud that Tamil Nadu has the best team of doctors in the country," Vijayabaskar said.

The minister also said as per the advice of the doctors, Kamaraj would require two to three weeks rest at home and after that he can get back to his normal activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Kamaraj Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp