STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nearly half of relocated people lost jobs in Perumbakkam, women affected the most: Survey

Among the 243 from women-headed families, 106 — which is a whopping 44 per cent — lost their jobs.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

unemployment, jobs, jobless

For representational purposes

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A massive 48 per cent of people who were relocated from various informal settlements of Chennai to the Perumbakkam Slum Board tenements between 2017 and 2020 have either lost their jobs or remain unemployed, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted jointly by the Delhi-based Housing for Land Rights Network (HLRN) and Chennai-based Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), found that among the 1,314 families who were respondents, 629 lost their jobs and only 599 were employed, which is just 46 per cent.

The surveyors sampled 1,314 of the 9,055 families relocated between 2017 and 2020. Among the respondents, 1,095 were women and 219 were men. The number of women respondents was high as field investigators found more women at home while conducting the survey. Of the 1,095 women respondents who represented their families, 243 were from women-headed households, which is 18 per cent, while 55 were persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Among the 243 from women-headed families, 106 — which is a whopping 44 per cent — lost their jobs. Of the 55 respondents who were PwDs, 40 per cent lost their jobs and remain unemployed. Almost 95 per cent of the respondents had jobs prior to the relocation. The men worked as AC mechanics, auto drivers, carpenters, housekeeping staff, construction workers and welders, among other things, while the women worked as beauticians, cooks, daily-wage labourers, domestic helps, and ice-cream, fruit, flower and vegetable  vendors.

Vanessa Peter, of IRCDUC, said the unemployment rate is high because the authorities did not prepare adequately before evicting the residents. “If the resettlement action plans and social impact assessments were followed, these adverse impacts could have been avoided,” said Vanessa. She added that creating a market-based livelihood in Perumbakkam would increase job opportunities for women in the resettlement colonies.

“Presently, there are no vending spaces and the authorities must recreate the market-based livelihood. If this is done, the local economy will also thrive,” she said.

The study mentioned that the excessive travel distance from Perumbakkam to Chennai, which is 25 km away, lack of employment opportunities in the neighbourhood, and inadequate transport facilities have forced many to stay at home. The absence of markets and lack of domestic work opportunities were also reasons for unemployment. The study pointed out that of the 1,314 respondents, only eight were able to access the livelihood restoration schemes of the TN Slum Clearance Board such as tiffin shops, push carts, and sewing work.

Reacting to the report, officials with the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust said 84,139 people have been covered under the Urban Community Development activities. Shifting allowance and subsistence allowance is also given to the residents, an official added. “Shifting allowance of Rs 5,000 after relocation, and subsistence allowance of Rs 2,500 per month is being given to the residents for 12 months. During the pandemic, subsistence allowance for three months (Rs 7,500) was paid in advance,” said the official.
TNSCB MD Kirlosh Kumar could not be reached for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam unemployment Tamil Nadu unemployment
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp