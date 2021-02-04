One for all circles of women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three friends, one dream. Shibi Kumaramangalam, Sangeetha Ilango and Anjula Giriram — as independent women and mothers — felt the city lacked a solid network for entrepreneurs and women of their ilk. This egged them on to create The Circle, a networking platform that lets them seek guidance and be mentored by successful female leaders and industry experts.

Bringing this grand idea to life is the upcoming event at Fika on February 5, one that will feature Tina Vincent, celebrity couturier; Janaki Sabesh, storytellercum- artiste, Sanghamitra Penesetti, CEO and founder goZeal and Bhavna Asrani, head - HR RWD Developers on the panel. “The agenda includes each speaker introducing themselves and their work, followed by a session of advice and networking over high tea. We plan to make each speaker sit with 10 of our participants.

It will be a two-way process, where the participants can share their takeaway with each other and also ask for suggestions from speakers on their business plans and growth. This way, it will encourage women to come out of their comfort zones,” points out Sangeetha. Emphasising the idea behind it, Shibi explains, “In our experience and from our network of friends and colleagues, we understand that most workplaces lack sensitivity and diversity.

The professional networking platforms that do exist are not accessible and affordable to all. We did not want to make this subscription-based but wanted to invite a different set of people for every event. This way, the network is new at every event and no one is tied to us — on account of cumbersome subscriptions — for more than one event. If we plan to do so in the future, then the subscription will be quarterly” Having been a part of other women networking groups and taken part in social events, the trio hopes to keep their sessions open to women from all strata.

“As of now, we are trying to spread the word through social media. We would love to have first-timers for every event. We plan to host one networking event every month. It will have high-tea, ice-breaking session, speed networking and a panel of speakers who will be sharing the ups and downs of their journey. We are particular about bringing self-made women who have built an empire from the scratch. Right now, 30 women have signed up for our upcoming session,” elaborates Anjula.

The event will be held from 10am-12pm. Subscription fee per person Rs 600. For details, visit Facebook/ Instagram: thecircle.in or call: 9884426261

