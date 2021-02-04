STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

One for all circles of women

This egged them on to create The Circle, a networking platform that lets them seek guidance and be mentored by successful female leaders and industry experts.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shibi Kumaramangalam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three friends, one dream. Shibi Kumaramangalam, Sangeetha Ilango and Anjula Giriram — as independent women and mothers — felt the city lacked a solid network for entrepreneurs and women of their ilk. This egged them on to create The Circle, a networking platform that lets them seek guidance and be mentored by successful female leaders and industry experts.

Bringing this grand idea to life is the upcoming event at Fika on February 5, one that will feature Tina Vincent, celebrity couturier; Janaki Sabesh, storytellercum- artiste, Sanghamitra Penesetti, CEO and founder goZeal and Bhavna Asrani, head - HR RWD Developers on the panel. “The agenda includes each speaker introducing themselves and their work, followed by a session of advice and networking over high tea. We plan to make each speaker sit with 10 of our participants.

It will be a two-way process, where the participants can share their takeaway with each other and also ask for suggestions from speakers on their business plans and growth. This way, it will encourage women to come out of their comfort zones,” points out Sangeetha. Emphasising the idea behind it, Shibi explains, “In our experience and from our network of friends and colleagues, we understand that most workplaces lack sensitivity and diversity.

The professional networking platforms that do exist are not accessible and affordable to all. We did not want to make this subscription-based but wanted to invite a different set of people for every event. This way, the network is new at every event and no one is tied to us — on account of cumbersome subscriptions — for more than one event. If we plan to do so in the future, then the subscription will be quarterly” Having been a part of other women networking groups and taken part in social events, the trio hopes to keep their sessions open to women from all strata.

“As of now, we are trying to spread the word through social media. We would love to have first-timers for every event. We plan to host one networking event every month. It will have high-tea, ice-breaking session, speed networking and a panel of speakers who will be sharing the ups and downs of their journey. We are particular about bringing self-made women who have built an empire from the scratch. Right now, 30 women have signed up for our upcoming session,” elaborates Anjula.

The event will be held from 10am-12pm. Subscription fee per person Rs 600. For details, visit Facebook/ Instagram: thecircle.in or call: 9884426261

STAYING AWAY FROM SUBSCRIPTIONS
“We did not want to make this subscription-based but wanted to invite a different set of people for every event. This way, the network is new at every event and no one is tied to us — on account of cumbersome subscriptions — for more than one event,” explains Shibi, detailing the reason for their current model of work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp