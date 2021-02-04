Playing with lives

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is locked in a legal battle with Junglee Games in the Madras High Court, in an attempt to ban online gaming with stakes. This, after it promulgated an ordinance in November last, to ban such games. However, 500km away, 25-year-old Ramesh (name changed) of Coimbatore, continues to win and lose money in such games.

Speaking to Express, Ramesh says the privacy and anonymity offered by virtual private networks (VPN) allows him to continue to indulge in his hobby. “Without them, I cannot access gaming applications that allow me to spend or earn,” he said. Players with whom Express spoke to confirm that they continue to lose and earn money through such games by bypassing the law.

Express checked and confirmed that by using technology such as VPN, it’s possible to access a whole gamut of card-based game applications on Google Playstore, which, otherwise, are not displayed. Some freely took the user to payment gateways for engaging in money transactions, while others were found to be impersonating major brands (by manipulating logos or playing with words) to lure users.

Major brands, however, still do not entertain the user at various levels. With the VPN turned on, an application did not load beyond 99 per cent despite multiple attempts. With the VPN off, either only practice matches were available, or the application kept issuing notifications about the government ban after every attempt to engage in money transactions.

Need clear guidelines

Terming the ban “populist” and “unconstitutional”, prominent platforms in the skill-based gaming industry frowned at the State government’s decision. “The government has done nothing to enforce the ban. So, legitimate entities who know the law have stopped operating in the State by devising various measures. However, unscrupulous operators continue to take our share of players,” said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and CEO, Games24x7, the parent company of Rummy Circle.

“In the end, the idea behind the law – the welfare of people – is watered down.” Commenting about the checks imposed by the company to restrict players from playing cash game sessions from the States that have imposed a ban, Bhavin said, “We check the GPS location of the device and scan the Internet Protocol (IP) device address. Users who are from TN are blocked.” However, he said that the company is cognizant of possible location data frauds (using technologies like VPN) and is using various online fraud prevention tools to minimize risk.

Claiming to protect the interests of players and operators, The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have been functioning to protect the interests of operators and players by mandating various measures. For instance, TORF mandates its members (including major brands like Ace2three, Junglee Rummy, Rummy Circle, and Rummy Passion) to follow the Code of Conduct to get a TORF seal, an indicator of credibility.

Among others, the codes mandate operators to prohibit underage players, seek KYC details, ban bots, provide an option for players to self-exclude and provide mandatory complaint resolution process. TORF CEO Sameer Barde told Express that the federation also conducts independent audits once in a timescale of 6-12 months to ensure all its members adhere to the codes all the time. Besides, many of the game operators can be seen actively responding to complaints raised on their Twitter handles by players, which is absent in the case of unscrupulous platforms. For instance, on January 27, when a user from Salem took to Twitter to request a sports fantasy platform to unlock cash contests for Tamil Nadu, the platform’s customer support team replied to the user stating “cash-based games will not be seen to users from the State.”

Law enforcement

A section of law enforcement officers refused to comment on the Ordinance, but underscored the need for a framework to enforce the ban. Kala Baskar, an assistant professor with the Centre for Cyber Forensics and Information Security at the University of Madras, opined that monitoring must be at the Internet Service Provider level across the country, and that these apps must be blocked at the source.

Big industry

According to estimates, India is one of the fastest-growing markets of online games globally. With 400 million players, the skill game industry alone generates three-fourth of the $1.2 billion revenue in India. Skill-based games like rummy, account for around 50 per cent of the overall revenues, while fantasy sports also fall under the ambit. According to sources, the industry has been attracting a lot of foreign investment from global players.

“Over Rs 5,000 crore in foreign investments has already come into the country in the overall skill gaming industry. Regulating it will help generate over Rs 10,000 crore in direct and indirect taxes annually for the government by 2025 and create thousands of jobs through direct and indirect employment,” Bhavin said.

(This article analyses online games played on mobile phones only, and not website-based games)