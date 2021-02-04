STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Playing with lives

Though there is a ban on online gaming (stake) in TN, they continue to be actively available to the general public, resulting in suicides due to financial agony

Published: 04th February 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

AMIT BANDRE

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is locked in a legal battle with Junglee Games in the Madras High Court, in an attempt to ban online gaming with stakes. This, after it promulgated an ordinance in November last, to ban such games. However, 500km away, 25-year-old Ramesh (name changed) of Coimbatore, continues to win and lose money in such games.

Speaking to Express, Ramesh says the privacy and anonymity offered by virtual private networks (VPN) allows him to continue to indulge in his hobby. “Without them, I cannot access gaming applications that allow me to spend or earn,” he said. Players with whom Express spoke to confirm that they continue to lose and earn money through such games by bypassing the law.

Express checked and confirmed that by using technology such as VPN, it’s possible to access a whole gamut of card-based game applications on Google Playstore, which, otherwise, are not displayed. Some freely took the user to payment gateways for engaging in money transactions, while others were found to be impersonating major brands (by manipulating logos or playing with words) to lure users.

Major brands, however, still do not entertain the user at various levels. With the VPN turned on, an application did not load beyond 99 per cent despite multiple attempts. With the VPN off, either only practice matches were available, or the application kept issuing notifications about the government ban after every attempt to engage in money transactions.

Need clear guidelines
Terming the ban “populist” and “unconstitutional”, prominent platforms in the skill-based gaming industry frowned at the State government’s decision. “The government has done nothing to enforce the ban. So, legitimate entities who know the law have stopped operating in the State by devising various measures. However, unscrupulous operators continue to take our share of players,” said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and CEO, Games24x7, the parent company of Rummy Circle. 

“In the end, the idea behind the law – the welfare of people – is watered down.” Commenting about the checks imposed by the company to restrict players from playing cash game sessions from the States that have imposed a ban, Bhavin said, “We check the GPS location of the device and scan the Internet Protocol (IP) device address. Users who are from TN are blocked.”  However, he said that the company is cognizant of possible location data frauds (using technologies like VPN) and is using various online fraud prevention tools to minimize risk.

Claiming to protect the interests of players and operators, The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have been functioning to protect the interests of operators and players by mandating various measures. For instance, TORF mandates its members (including major brands like Ace2three, Junglee Rummy, Rummy Circle, and Rummy Passion) to follow the Code of Conduct to get a TORF seal, an indicator of credibility. 

Among others, the codes mandate operators to prohibit underage players, seek KYC details, ban bots, provide an option for players to self-exclude and provide mandatory complaint resolution process. TORF CEO Sameer Barde told Express that the federation also conducts independent audits once in a timescale of 6-12 months to ensure all its members adhere to the codes all the time. Besides, many of the game operators can be seen actively responding to complaints raised on their Twitter handles by players, which is absent in the case of unscrupulous platforms. For instance, on January 27, when a user from Salem took to Twitter to request a sports fantasy platform to unlock cash contests for Tamil Nadu, the platform’s customer support team replied to the user stating “cash-based games will not be seen to users from the State.” 

Law enforcement
A section of law enforcement officers refused to comment on the Ordinance, but underscored the need for a framework to enforce the ban. Kala Baskar, an assistant professor with the Centre for Cyber Forensics and Information Security at the University of Madras, opined that monitoring must be at the Internet Service Provider level across the country, and that these apps must be blocked at the source.

Big industry
According to estimates, India is one of the fastest-growing markets of online games globally. With 400 million players, the skill game industry alone generates three-fourth of the $1.2 billion revenue in India. Skill-based games like rummy, account for around 50 per cent of the overall revenues, while fantasy sports also fall under the ambit. According to sources, the industry has been attracting a lot of foreign investment from global players.

“Over Rs 5,000 crore in foreign investments has already come into the country in the overall skill gaming industry. Regulating it will help generate over Rs 10,000 crore in direct and indirect taxes annually for the government by 2025 and create thousands of jobs through direct and indirect employment,” Bhavin said.

(This article analyses online games played on mobile phones only, and not website-based games)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online games suicide
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp