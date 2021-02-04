Row over data on death of doctors due to Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the Union Health Ministry’s claim that as on January 22 only 162 doctors had died due to Covid in India, the Indian Medical Association stated that so far 734 doctors had died of the infection, out of which 89 are from Tamil Nadu.

Till date, 734 doctors died due to Covid and among them 89 were from Tamil Nadu, says Indian Medical Association, which has written a letter to Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health Ministry. In a statement to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the minister had said that as on January 22, only 162 doctors died due to Covid in India.

Rejecting the statement, Dr J A Jayalal, president, Indian Medical Council said that IMA had submitted its data to the Union Health Ministry. “We had already submitted the data, despite that they are coming with such figures,” said Dr C N Raja, National Vice-President, IMA.

“This is the data collected by our local branch office bearers from the field and the government can verify it,” added Dr Jayalal. Dr Jayalal also requested the government to release the compensation for the family of doctors who died due to Covid.

Meanwhile, in the letter Dr Jayalal and Dr Jayesh, Honorary Secretary General, IMA said, “We strongly condemn the apathy of Government of India in verifying the data given by the IMA and also delay in disbursing the solatium for the Covid martyrs’ families.”

The Centre has been urged by the IMA to constitute a high-power committee to do a thorough study on the data of the deceased doctors and a request has been made to honour all who had succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr T N Ravisankar, who recovered from Covid-19 said, “Many people don’t follow the basic safety protocols. We are always at the risk of contracting the infection while treating patients.”