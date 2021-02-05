STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna University in-person classes to start from Monday

To begin in phases, starting with first-year BE, BTech, BArch and MArch students

Anna University

Anna University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University issued a circular on Thursday announcing the commencement of classes for Engineering, Technology and Architecture in its regional and constituent colleges. Classes will resume in phases to ensure physical distancing on campus and in hostels.

In-person classes for first-year BE, BTech, BArch and MArch students will start on Monday. Sources from the university said physical classes will remain optional so students can continue learning online. Classes for second-year students of undergraduate programmes will start on March 15, and first-year ME, MTech, MBA, MBA, MCA and MSc students may return to college from March 8.

While in-person classes for third-year BE and BTech students will begin on April 5, they will start on April 19 for BArch students. Classes for students in the second semester of the BArch programme will resume on May 17. “As per the directions of the vice chancellor, classes for all UG and PG students belonging to Engineering, Technology and Architecture of Anna University will resume on 08.02.21,” read a notice issued by the university.

The circular also mentions that “accommodation at hostels shall also be permitted on the respective dates, thereby following the instructions issued by Government of Tamil Nadu for Covid-19”. It directed the authorities to adhere scrupulously to the instructions and guidelines issued in the government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). 

Classes commenced for final-year UG students across all streams on December 7. According to the SOP, not more than half of the total number of students can be present on campus at any given point of time. The directive also mentioned that students can attend online classes from home.

The SOP had said, “If some students opt not to attend classes and prefer to study online while staying at home, institutions are to provide online study material and access to e-resources to such students for teaching-learning.” All students and faculty will have to wear face masks and be subject to screening at entry and exit points. Regular sanitisation will also have to be carried out.

Anna University
