Bus shortage leaves passengers to northern districts in lurch

Commuters travelling from Chennai to Vellore and other northern districts of the State have been facing hardships due to the shortage of buses.

CHENNAI: Commuters travelling from Chennai to Vellore and other northern districts of the State have been facing hardships due to the shortage of buses. Passengers say they wait more than three hours for buses during weekends and festivals.

The shortage of workers and delay in inducting new buses to replace old ones have led to the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) cancelling trips. While top TNSTC officials remain tight-lipped, sources say more than 1,000 buses have been cancelled. The worst-affected routes are Chennai-Vellore, Chennai-Arcot, Chennai-Tiruvannamalai, Chennai-Gingee and Chennai-Arani.
“On January 25, I went to CMBT to catch a bus to Vellore.

I waited from 7 to 9.30 pm, and eventually had to take a private bus,” said a 42-year-old commuter.
Passengers recalled that before the lockdown, the TNSTC operated buses to Vellore every 30 minutes. “Till last February, more buses were operated during festivals, and would ply every 15 minutes during peak hours.

Now, there are only a few buses during peak hours, and even those are non-stop conductor-less buses,” said a commuter.Similarly, passengers said services to Tiruvannamalai and other regions also get cancelled often for want of buses.

Once buses were allowed to ply at full capacity, the patronage spiked. But there are not enough buses to cater to the demand. Sources said no new buses were inducted into the fleet of TNSTC Villupuram division in the last year. “Even conductors and drivers have not been recruited. Hence, the fleet strength of the division has been cut by more than 30 per cent,” said an office bearer of the Transport Union.

