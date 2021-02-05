Coast Guard rescues nine fishermen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard rescued nine fishermen after their boat engine developed a snag, about 100 km east of the Puducherry coast. According to the Coast Guard, on Wednesday morning they received a distress call from a Chennai-based fishing boat (from Kasimedu Harbour) named ‘Rukhmani’ with nine fishermen on board.

Following this, Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on patrol vectored ICGS Anagh went to the location to render assistance, a release said. The owner of the boat was also apprised of the situation. Owing to darkness/drift, the boat was brought to safety off Cuddalore coast at about 5 am on Thursday, the release added.

Rescue Operation

