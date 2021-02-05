M Selvam appointed V-C of Bharathidasan University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appointed M Selvam as the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchy. Selvam will have a tenure of three years from the date he assumes office.

According to a statement issued by additional director of Raj Bhavan, Selvam has 36 years of teaching experience and worked as a professor and head of the department of international business and commerce, Alagappa University. Selvam’s expertise lies in assessment and accreditation of universities. Selvam now serves as accreditation ambassador under the UGC’s Paramarsh Scheme.