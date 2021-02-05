‘Obesity, mental health issues to be biggest challenges in 2030’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marking World Cancer Day, Apollo Porton Cancer Centre on Thursday organised ‘The Hand Print Campaign’ to motivate survivors, caregivers and healthcare workers who fought cancer and Covid-19.Speaking at the event, Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy said cancer is curable if detected early and everyone should take a pledge to make a difference by spreading awareness.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) pose a grave challenge, and the latest problems are obesity and mental-health issues. These are going to be the biggest problems in 2030, Reddy added. Indian healthcare today matches whatever is available in the world, and the work related to cancer is probably the best in the world, he asserted, adding that every one should work towards diagnosing cancer early.

Reddy further said about 30 million people used the Apollo 24x7 app to get a second opinion from doctors amid the Covid-19 outbreak. He also appreciated doctors and other healthcare workers and said over 700 doctors died due to Covid-19.

Apollo Hospitals Group vice chairperson Preetha Reddy also requested the public to spread awareness on cancer. Later, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Preetha Reddy and Apollo Hospitals Group MD Sunita Reddy, along with cancer survivors, doctors, nurses and caretakers, imprinted their palms on a wall expressing their support and gratitude to those who battled cancer and Covid-19.