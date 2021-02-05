TN one of the best healthcare providers: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating that Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the best medical-care providers across the country, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expressed confidence to keep the pot boiling.

He credited the government for the feat by ensuring the availability of high-class infrastructure. Palaniswami was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a cancer awareness programme, organised by The Association of Surgeons of India exclusively for police personnel.

Listing out a host of initiatives taken by the government to fight cancer and in the health sector, since the tenure of former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, he said that the government has been continuing to tread in the footsteps of ‘Amma’.

“The number of primary healthcare centres increased to 2,267 from 1,539 since 2010-11. Fund allocation for health has been increased to Rs 15,863 crore, an increase from Rs 3,889 crore in 2010-11,” he said. Pointing out the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation provided to government school students, he also cited the increase in the number of medical seats, presently pegged at 5,300.

“We are intending to take advanced healthcare facilities closer to people, to their neighbourhoods,” he said. “Though mankind is being bludgeoned by newer diseases, I am happy to say that the healthcare sector and doctors are increasing their capacities with the help of technological advancements to fight the challenges,” he said. Various events, including seminars, discussions, and exhibitions, were conducted on various aspects of cancer during the awareness event.