STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN one of the best healthcare providers: Palaniswami

He credited the government for the feat by ensuring the availability of high-class infrastructure.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at Anna Arangam exhibition on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating that Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the best medical-care providers across the country, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expressed confidence to keep the pot boiling.

He credited the government for the feat by ensuring the availability of high-class infrastructure. Palaniswami was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a cancer awareness programme, organised by The Association of Surgeons of India exclusively for police personnel.

Listing out a host of initiatives taken by the government to fight cancer and in the health sector, since the tenure of former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, he said that the government has been continuing to tread in the footsteps of ‘Amma’.

“The number of primary healthcare centres increased to 2,267 from 1,539 since 2010-11. Fund allocation for health has been increased to Rs 15,863 crore, an increase from Rs 3,889 crore in 2010-11,” he said. Pointing out the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation provided to government school students, he also cited the increase in the number of medical seats, presently pegged at 5,300.

“We are intending to take advanced healthcare facilities closer to people, to their neighbourhoods,” he said. “Though mankind is being bludgeoned by newer diseases, I am happy to say that the healthcare sector and doctors are increasing their capacities with the help of technological advancements to fight the challenges,” he said. Various events, including seminars, discussions, and exhibitions, were conducted on various aspects of cancer during the awareness event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp