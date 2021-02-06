Attempt to smuggle pseudoephedrine worth Rs 2.45 crore foiled, one arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Cargo Customs foiled a bid to smuggle 24.5 kg of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 2.45 crore to Australia at the Air Cargo Export Shed, Meenambakkam and arrested one person.

Based on a tip off, officers intercepted a consignment. As per the shipping bill, kitchenware such as four coconut scrapers, electric rice cookers, non-stick pans, etc. were declared and were packed in cartons.

On checking a carton containing three small wooden boxes were found ingeniously fitted in the frame of a coconut scraper. On opening the boxes, a polythene bag containing white powder was found.

On testing, it was found to be pseudoephedrine. A total of 12 polythene bags were recovered from four coconut scrapers and were seized under the NDPS Act 1985.

The exporter, V M Eximp, of Chennai, was sending the consignment to Australia. Searches were carried out and the exporter Vivekanandan (43) has been arrested. A probe is on.