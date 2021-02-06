Cam-assisted keyhole wrist surgery done at MGM Hosp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital have performed a wrist arthroscopy — a minimally-invasive keyhole surgery — on a 58-year-old from Chennai who injured his wrist in an accident. The surgery was performed using a ‘needle scope’, a needle-sized camera 1.9 mm wide.

The patient had a ‘rotational twisting injury’ on his right forearm, causing him pain for months, according to a press release. The intervention involved the repair of the triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC), a network of ligaments and cartilage in the wrist.

The release said the ‘needle scope’ has so far been used for larger joints, such as the knee and shoulder, in India, but MGM Healthcare Hospital used it for the wrist and other small joints with complex anatomy.

The inside of the joint was evaluated using the miniature camera attached to an optical fiber, and the patient experienced almost no pain, the release said, adding that the patient is on his way to a speedy recovery. The surgery was performed by a team led by Dr Ram Chidambaram, clinical director, Institute of Shoulder, Elbow, Hand Surgery and Sports Injuries, MGM Healthcare Hospital.