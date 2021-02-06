Casual approach not allowed during virtual hearings: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cautioning advocates against taking a casual approach while attending cases in virtual hearings, the Madras High Court said such acts amount to disrespecting court proceedings.

Justice S M Subramaniam made the critical remark when an advocate was found representing his client from his car with a friend sitting next to him.

“The counsel for the petitioner sitting in a stationed car in a causal manner representing the case, is impermissible in view of the videoconferencing rules notified by the HC.

This court is of the opinion that such a way of representing case amounts to disrespecting the court proceedings,” the Justice said.