CMRS inspection begins in North Chennai Metro line, inauguration likely by mid-February

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) on Friday began the inspection of the nine-kilometre phase-1 metro extension in North Chennai, from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

This paves way for the inauguration of the stretch, which is likely to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While officials have not confirmed the dates, they have said that the inauguration could be around the middle of February

The CMRS, Abhai Kumar Rai, along with his team inspected a part of the underground stretch of phase-1 extension from Washermenpet to Tondiarpet. The inspection, which would go for three days, would be one of the final formality processes before the line is opened for the public.

The nine-kilometre stretch between Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar will be inspected fully in the coming days before being given clearance.

“Several civic operations, system readiness, height, stagger measurement, demonstration of a fire hydrant at ramp area, TVS Jet fan demonstration, ramp, sump check was among the part of inspection by the Metro commissioner,” a statement from CMRL said.

The Metro rail commissioner also inspected the gauge levels, clearance measurements, demonstration of passenger emergency telephone, public announcement, passenger information displays, and lists, and escalators.

This inspection is one of the last steps by the CMRL before throwing the line open for the public. The stretch has seven metro stations with two being underground and five elevated.

'North Chennai gets a facelift'

While it is anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to inaugurate the metro rail line, works to give a facelift to the whole stretch is going in a fast-paced manner.

Several parts of the 15-km long Thiruvottiyur High Road, along the metro stretch, have been relaid while works to paint the stations are ongoing as well.

“We expect some of the major interior designing work to be done in a week. However, some designing and touch up works will continue even after the metro operations begin,” said an official.

Authorities have given a facelift to the old mint bus terminus, near the Washermenpet station, integrating it with the Metro station.

Similarly, officials said the tollgate bus terminus too would be integrated with the CMRL station with easy access to entry and exit.

Meanwhile, during the railway safety inspection, among those present were CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav, Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi, Director of Projects, Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), and Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager (underground).