STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CMRS inspection begins in North Chennai Metro line, inauguration likely by mid-February

The stretch gets a facelift ahead of PM Modi's likely visit for inauguration in a week

Published: 06th February 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) on Friday began the inspection of the nine-kilometre phase-1 metro extension in North Chennai, from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

This paves way for the inauguration of the stretch, which is likely to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While officials have not confirmed the dates, they have said that the inauguration could be around the middle of February 

The CMRS, Abhai Kumar Rai, along with his team inspected a part of the underground stretch of phase-1 extension from Washermenpet to Tondiarpet. The inspection, which would go for three days, would be one of the final formality processes before the line is opened for the public. 

The nine-kilometre stretch between Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar will be inspected fully in the coming days before being given clearance. 

“Several civic operations, system readiness, height, stagger measurement, demonstration of a fire hydrant at ramp area, TVS Jet fan demonstration, ramp, sump check was among the part of inspection by the Metro commissioner,” a statement from CMRL said.

The Metro rail commissioner also inspected the gauge levels, clearance measurements, demonstration of passenger emergency telephone, public announcement, passenger information displays, and lists, and escalators. 

This inspection is one of the last steps by the CMRL before throwing the line open for the public. The stretch has seven metro stations with two being underground and five elevated.

'North Chennai gets a facelift'

While it is anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to inaugurate the metro rail line, works to give a facelift to the whole stretch is going in a fast-paced manner.

Several parts of the 15-km long Thiruvottiyur High Road, along the metro stretch, have been relaid while works to paint the stations are ongoing as well. 

“We expect some of the major interior designing work to be done in a week. However, some designing and touch up works will continue even after the metro operations begin,” said an official. 

Authorities have given a facelift to the old mint bus terminus, near the Washermenpet station, integrating it with the Metro station. 

Similarly, officials said the tollgate bus terminus too would be integrated with the CMRL station with easy access to entry and exit. 

Meanwhile, during the railway safety inspection, among those present were CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav, Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi, Director of Projects, Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), and Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager (underground).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai metro
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp