Man sets ex, mom on fire; kills self in Chennai

Unable to face rejection, he visited her house at 4 am and later committed the crime

Published: 06th February 2021 06:35 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old man allegedly killed a woman and her mother, and then committed suicide in Korukkupet, in the early hours of Friday. According to the police, the man, identified as Bhoopalan, from Korukkupet, a BTech graduate, worked as a driver for the Corporation office on contract, and was in love with one Ranjitha (26) for the past few years.

“Ranjitha’s father, who was working with the Chennai Corporation, passed away recently and she got an appointment on compassionate grounds. After she landed the job, she distanced herself from Bhoopalan and got engaged to somebody else,” said a police officer. Not ready to let go, Bhoopalan approached her again, but Ranjitha rejected his proposal.

Around 4 am on Friday, Bhoopalan arrived at Ranjitha’s house in Anand Nayaki Nagar and locked the door. A serious argument broke out and the neighbours were apparently woken up by it. They went to enquire and left after being convinced everything was okay. A little while later, the neighbours heard cries and rushed back, only to find Bhoopalan, Ranjitha and her mother, Venkattama (46) on fire.

On being alerted, personnel from the RK Nagar police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

TAGS
suicide murder Chennai
