STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ragpicker beaten to death by 2, body burnt in Chennai

According to the police, the control room received a call from a tea-stall worker on Vavin Road near Nolambur, saying a body was set on fire by two men.

Published: 06th February 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, dead

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly beat a man in his mid-30s to death and set the body on fire were arrested from Anna Nagar in the early hours of Friday. According to the police, the control room received a call from a tea-stall worker on Vavin Road near Nolambur, saying a body was set on fire by two men.

The Nolambur police rushed to the spot and sent the charred remains to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police received a description about the two men and traced them with the help of CCTV footage.

Within an hour they were found on Mannurpettai Road and taken into custody. The duo were identified as Vishnu (33) and Baskar (41), both ragpickers. On further investigation the police found that the man who died was also a ragpicker with whom the duo had picked a fight a few days ago.

“On Friday night, the duo were drunk and picked up an argument with the victim. They hit him with stones repeatedly, and after he died, they took petrol from motorbikes and set the body on fire,” said a police officer. The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp