Ragpicker beaten to death by 2, body burnt in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly beat a man in his mid-30s to death and set the body on fire were arrested from Anna Nagar in the early hours of Friday. According to the police, the control room received a call from a tea-stall worker on Vavin Road near Nolambur, saying a body was set on fire by two men.

The Nolambur police rushed to the spot and sent the charred remains to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police received a description about the two men and traced them with the help of CCTV footage.

Within an hour they were found on Mannurpettai Road and taken into custody. The duo were identified as Vishnu (33) and Baskar (41), both ragpickers. On further investigation the police found that the man who died was also a ragpicker with whom the duo had picked a fight a few days ago.

“On Friday night, the duo were drunk and picked up an argument with the victim. They hit him with stones repeatedly, and after he died, they took petrol from motorbikes and set the body on fire,” said a police officer. The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.