Chennai police ready security plan for city as VK Sasikala returns

The expelled leader is likely to traverse through five districts of Tamil Nadu -- Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur -- en-route to Chennai.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With V K Sasikala expected to return to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday, and amid allegations that she is "hatching a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in the State," Chennai police on Sunday said security arrangements would be made swiftly based on the situation that prevails in other districts during her journey.

In a statement, AMMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran claimed that the State police had allowed events to be conducted welcoming Sasikala at several places on the way.

According to sources, her supporters have planned around 30 such events within Chennai, and police are expected to deploy a large posse of personnel in all said locations.

However, stating that the plan is yet to be confirmed, a senior police officer said that the situation on the ground would be monitored closely during her journey.

"Swift arrangements would be made based on local inputs," the officer said. 

On Saturday, referring to a statement issued by AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Law Minister C V Shanmugam submitted a complaint to the State DGP JK Tripathy against Sasikala and Dhinakaran accusing them of hatching a plan to disrupt the law and order situation in the State on Monday.

