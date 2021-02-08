'Amma' mini clinics in Chennai receive more footfall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Visits to Amma Mini Clinics in Chennai have increased by 50 per cent in February first week as compared to last month. So far, a total of 54,106 people have attended the mini-clinics.

The highest of 9,821 people have attended from the Tondiarpet zone while 6,458 people have attended from the Kodambakkam zone.

“These mini clinics are normally set up in accessible locations,” an official said. Kodambakkam Zone has 13 mini clinics, while Perungudi has 11 and Madhavaram has nine mini clinics.

The clinics were inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with an aim to provide quality healthcare in an easily accessible way.