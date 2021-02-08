Perumbakkam residents urge TNSCB to lock unoccupied houses

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The residents of Perumbakkam Slum Board tenements have urged Slum Board authorities to lock unoccupied houses, alleging it was being used for drinking and smoking marijuana.

​Residents of M Block claimed that at least 10 houses are unoccupied and they spotted youth using these houses in the night.

“We hear noises from these houses at night and see youth entering and leaving. The next day, alcohol bottles and cigarette butts are seen lying around. We have raised the issue with the slum board authorities,” said Rajan from M Block.

“We have attached images along with complaint. The miscreants have broken the lock leading to the terrace and enter at night,” said Sudharshan, another resident of M Block.

TNSCB officials said that they would lock the houses.

“We will ensure the houses are locked,” said an official.