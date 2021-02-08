Woman, three children die by suicide in New Washermenpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Friday along with her two children, including an eight-month-old baby, in New Washermenpet, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rimsim, Sithara (around 8), and her toddler sister.

The incident happened when Bihar-native Ansur (38), the husband and an employee of a steel workshop in Manali, was away for work. Around 7.00 pm, neighbours heard screams from the house and rushed in to see the trio on fire.

On information, fire tenders were pressed into service, police said, adding that while the baby died on the spot the mother and elder daughter succumbed on the way to a hospital.

An investigation is underway.

10 tonnes of gutka seized

A container lorry parked in CMDA Steel Yard in Sathangadu in Thiruvottiyur was seized on Saturday after a police team found around 10.15 tonnes of gutka products worth Rs 50 lakh in the storage area. Driver of the vehicle Govindan (38) was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

A case has been registered and police are searching for others.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, seek support. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, available Monday to Saturday from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm).