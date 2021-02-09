STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

An overview of the ‘Inside’ world

Limbo’s sequel Inside puts the player in the shoes of a young boy as you manoeuvre stunning visuals to win the game

Published: 09th February 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sequels are always tricky in the videogame world. Spiritual or actual, they invariably have an unfair mountain to climb — not only do they have to fill the shoes of their presumably well-liked predecessor, they also have to stand on their own two feet and be their own games. Every now and then, though, you get something mythical — the perfect sequel, the one that celebrates what made the original great but then just turns everything up a notch. Today, we’re taking a look at an example of such a game — Inside.

Inside puts you in the shoes of a young boy, fleeing through the woods at night from...something. Its predecessor Limbo began in much the same way, albeit in a much more dreamlike environment — where Limbo lulled you into a false sense of something approaching security, there’s a pounding intensity to Inside’s first few minutes that never really lets up over the course of the game.

That little boy is woefully unprepared to deal with the hazards and enemies the game throws at you, but that just makes it all the more cathartic when you finally make it through. There is so much I want to tell you about this game, so many moments which genuinely made my jaw drop, but this is a game to be experienced with as little foreknowledge as possible.

Visually, Inside is simply stunning. It manages to blend 2D puzzle gameplay with 3D environments and backgrounds in an astonishingly effective and good-looking way. Despite the detail of your surroundings and the number of things around, it’s almost always obvious what you can and cannot interact with; that’s just good design, and there’s no substitute for that. There’s a thin line between conveying as much information as the player needs while still being aesthetically satisfying, and Inside walks it with aplomb.

Given that I don’t want to spoil anything about Inside, I’m going to shift focus now and talk about Limbo for a minute. Limbo is, to this day, a game I absolutely adore and is still a game you should play if you haven’t already; but Inside feels like the game Limbo wants to be when it grows up. That sounds patronising, but it isn’t meant to be — Inside is just more polished, more refined and managed to do a spectacular amount with not very much at all. Limbo released in 2010 and Inside in 2016, and it genuinely feels like Playdead spent those six years just figuring out how to catch that lightning in a bottle again...but better. 

I did sort of spoil my conclusion in the opening paragraph but — if it wasn’t abundantly clear already — Inside is something special. I played quite a few wonderful indie games in 2020 — Hades, Subnautica and the phenomenal Outer Wilds - and that’s what put me in the mood to revisit older gems like Inside. Five years down the line, and it’s still as wonderful an experience as it’s ever been.

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp