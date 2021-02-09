Infra boost as CM Palaniswami inaugurates Outer Ring Road
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects, including the 30.5-km stretch of the Chennai Outer Ring Road between Nemilicherry and Minjur.
Published: 09th February 2021 06:11 AM | Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:11 AM
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects, including the 30.5-km stretch of the Chennai Outer Ring Road between Nemilicherry and Minjur. With this, the Rs 1,025 crore Outer Ring Road project has been fully completed. Via video-conference, the CM also inaugurated an integrated operation theatre complex at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and construction of a super-specialty block at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.