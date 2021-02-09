‘North Chennai Metro line will make travel faster’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As phase-1 metro rail stretch in North Chennai is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, about two lakh people are estimated to commute on the nine-km line from Wimco Nagar to Old Washermenpet, in a month.

CMRL officials said this is just an early estimate and it is expected that the daily footfall will increase in subsequent months. Metro patronage has seen a steady rise since lockdown relaxations from September. In September, around three lakh people used the Metro, while in January, 13.43 lakh passengers used the services.

“In North Chennai, a large number of public transport commuters use share autos as their main mode of transport to commute to Parrys and beach station from Thiruvottiyur. We expect that crowd to use metro due to quick travel and comfort,” officials said.

Apart from this, presently, series of buses in the 159 route connects to Chrompet while 1B connects to airport. “It takes normally 1 and half to 2 hours to reach these places, but Metro will cut the travel time by 50 per cent,” sources said.

Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety Abhai Kumar Rai had inspected the stretch for three consecutive days. The CMRS inspection would pave way for the opening of the stretch.